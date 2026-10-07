Indian River Lagoon Science Festival to be held Oct. 24

FORT PIERCE, FL. — The Indian River Lagoon Science Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 24, for its 11th year. This year it has a new home, and organizers say visitors will get a few extras because of the move.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Museum Pointe Park, 414 Seaway Drive, between the St. Lucie County Aquarium and the History Center.

"It is an amazing free family event that takes place every October," said Gabby McHenry, Ph.D., communications chair of the festival's volunteer steering committee. "It's basically just a day of hands-on discovery and fun, celebrating science and all the different organizations in our community that use science, technology, engineering, art, and math."

McHenry is also director of education and outreach at Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.

Construction at the festival's previous location forced the move. McHenry said the festival has never before been held at the same place twice.

"For the entire history of the festival, it's been at a different location," she said. "Due to construction this year, we're moving it to Museum Pointe Park."

Causeway Cove Marina, across the street, is offering free parking. Visitors can park there and walk to the festival.

The move also brought a bonus: free admission to the aquarium and the History Center all day. "That was kind of a bonus of having the event moved," McHenry said.

Food trucks will be on site.

More than 50 exhibitors will take part, each offering a hands-on activity in science, technology, engineering, art or math.

"I think that's such a great testament to how many amazing organizations we have in our community that are using science in their day-to-day lives and jobs," McHenry said.

Activities include:



Controlling an underwater remotely operated vehicle with Estella's Brilliant Bus.

Touring a marine mammal rescue ambulance with FAU Harbor Branch, where visitors can climb inside and see how crews rescue dolphins and whales.

Exploring the Mobile Sea Turtle Exhibit from the Oxbow Eco-Center and St. Lucie Environmental Resources.

Visiting the Fort Pierce Police Department's crime scene investigation van to learn about forensic science.

Seeing physics in action with Mad Science of Palm Beach.

Meeting animals up close with Treasure Coast Wildlife Center.

Feeding mosquitofish and learning how mosquitoes are controlled with St. Lucie County Mosquito Control.

Learning to identify individual manatees with Save the Manatee Club.

Spending the day in the life of a doctor or veterinarian with Little Medical School of the Treasure Coast.

"Forensic science is a type of science, so it's really cool to see that there," McHenry said of the police van.

The festival also is aimed at teachers and community members looking for resources. McHenry compared it to "speed dating with local science organizations," where visitors can meet many groups in one place.

"So many different topics, from environmental science to engineering, all in one place," she said.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers. Anyone 16 or older can sign up at irlsciencefest.org/be-a-volunteer.

McHenry said the festival may be able to take a few last-minute exhibitors. Organizations can register at irlsciencefest.org/host-an-exhibit.

For more information, visit irlsciencefest.org