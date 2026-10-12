Fatal Fort Pierce crash leaves driver sought after van hits salon

Fort Pierce police are searching for a driver who fled after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a white box van Sunday night.

Officers responded at about 8:52 p.m. Oct. 11 to reports of a crash near South 25th Street and Okeechobee Road, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the van was traveling east on Okeechobee Road when it struck a blue motorcycle and attempted to flee, police said.

The van's driver then made a U-turn in the eastbound lane, crossed the westbound lanes and struck Kings and Queens Unisex Salon at 2508 Okeechobee Road, according to police. The driver then fled north on foot.

Officers found the motorcyclist in the outside eastbound lane of Okeechobee Road and determined the person was dead. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search for the driver with its K-9 and aviation units, alongside Fort Pierce police officers and the department's K-9 unit. The driver had not been located as of the department's announcement.

Two additional vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

The department's Traffic Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigations personnel processed the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, and police said next-of-kin notification is pending confirmation.

The driver of the white box van is described as an adult Hispanic man wearing a dark-colored top and light-colored pants or shorts.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at tcwatch.org