Port St. Lucie teen injured in crash dies; family donates organs

A 14-year-old Treasure Coast High School student who was critically injured in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in Port St. Lucie has died, police said.

The student was pronounced clinically deceased shortly after 4 p.m. Oct. 9, two days after the crash near the intersection of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Squirrel Avenue, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The 14-year-old was reportedly struck from behind by a 2002 Ford Excursion driven by a 72-year-old male as the juvenile walked northbound along the edge of the roadway.

The student's family decided to donate his organs in hopes of helping others in need, police said.

Treasure Coast High School will provide grief counseling for students and staff following the student's death.

The police department extended its condolences to the student's family, friends, classmates and the broader school community.