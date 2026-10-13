Fort Pierce Plant Sale Steers Gardeners Toward Native Species

FORT PIERCE, FL — A plant sale this weekend in Fort Pierce aims to do more than fill yards with greenery. Organizers say they want to help residents choose plants that thrive in Florida’s climate without harming its natural areas.

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension St. Lucie County will hold its Master Gardener Volunteer plant sale Friday and Saturday.



Saturday, Oct. 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to the public

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to the public Friday, Oct. 16: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., reserved for residents who may need accommodations and prefer to shop with smaller crowds

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., reserved for residents who may need accommodations and prefer to shop with smaller crowds Location: UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County, 8400 Picos Road, Fort Pierce

The plants are cared for and propagated throughout the year by master gardener volunteers, who will be on hand to answer questions. Sara MacDonald, Ph.D., an Urban Horticulture Agent and Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator with the Institute, says the selection includes native and other Florida-friendly options suited to local conditions.

Volunteers will also offer guidance on choosing the right plant for the right spot, such as shady areas or places that stay wet for long periods. Information on composting will be available as well.

“Here we are looking to connect our community with research-based gardening information, and also to encourage environmentally responsible landscaping,” MacDonald said.

A major goal of the sale is to steer residents away from invasive species. MacDonald says those are non-native plants that cause significant ecological, economic or human health damage, and sometimes all three.

“A plant that looks beautiful in a garden can sometimes become a problem when this plant spreads into natural areas,” she said. “Invasive plants can displace native vegetation, alter habitats, and create challenges for land managers.”

She encourages shoppers to check reliable resources before buying. Non-native plants that are not considered invasive are also acceptable alternatives, she said.

Proceeds support UF/IFAS Extension education programs and the work of the Master Gardener Volunteers.

For MacDonald, the sale reflects the larger mission of UF/IFAS.

“UF/IFAS doesn’t just teach people how to grow plants, but also helps people understand how to grow plants responsibly, protecting Florida’s environment, and how to make informed decisions that will benefit our communities,” she said.