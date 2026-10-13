Martin County to close County Line Bridge for yearlong replacement project

Martin County will close SE County Line Bridge on Oct. 20 for a replacement project expected to last about a year, requiring motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to follow detours.

The 200-foot section of SE County Line Road between SE Girl Scout Camp Road and SE Island Drive will remain closed throughout construction, which is expected to be completed in October 2027.

Maintenance of traffic measures and detour signs began being installed Oct. 6. Travelers should follow posted detours and allow additional travel time, according to the county.

A temporary fire station will be established in the area during construction to maintain emergency response coverage while the bridge is closed.

The $7.4 million project will replace the bridge, which was built in 1974. The county has secured $6 million in state and federal General Appropriation Acts funding for the project.

The new bridge is designed to last at least 75 years and will use corrosion-inhibiting materials. It also will be built at a higher elevation to improve resilience to rising sea levels.

The design includes 12-foot travel lanes, 6-foot shoulders and a 6-foot sidewalk. Changes to the roadway's alignment and geometry are intended to reduce the risk of accidents involving vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

The replacement bridge also will have an increased load rating, allowing emergency services vehicles to access areas west of the Loxahatchee River and potentially respond more quickly.

The project is in Martin County Commission District 3.

Residents can find project updates and a detour map at martin.fl.us/county-line-bridge.