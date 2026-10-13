Port St. Lucie parks department earns national reaccreditation

Port St. Lucie’s Parks and Recreation Department has earned national reaccreditation after demonstrating compliance with 154 standards covering park management, public safety, programming and administrative practices.

The accreditation is awarded by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, or CAPRA, and the National Recreation and Park Association.

The department first received accreditation in 2021. The reaccreditation process required officials to document policies and procedures and demonstrate compliance with all 154 nationally recognized standards.

Brad Keen, director of Port St. Lucie Parks and Recreation, said the department has continued to evaluate its operations since earning its initial accreditation.

“Our team has been committed to continuous improvement since receiving initial accreditation in 2021,” Keen said. “Our residents tell us that having access to parks and green spaces is one of their top priorities. Achieving full compliance across all CAPRA standards reflects our dedication to providing parks, programs and facilities that contribute to the quality of life in Port St. Lucie.”

The National Recreation and Park Association includes more than 10,000 park and recreation agencies across the country, with about 220 earning CAPRA accreditation, according to the city.

Port St. Lucie has approximately 50 parks and recreational facilities that collectively receive more than 5.3 million visits annually, the city said.

More information about the accreditation process is available at nrpa.org/CAPRA. Information about Port St. Lucie's parks and recreation facilities is available at PSLparks.com.