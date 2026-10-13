Stuart commission votes down forgoing salaries to cover severance expenses

Stuart commissioners have rejected a proposal to forgo their salaries for two years to help offset the cost of severance payments to two city managers fired within a year.

The proposal, introduced by Commissioner Sean Reed, followed the city's payments of $102,000 to former City Manager Mike Mortell and $75,000 to former City Manager Mike Giardino, totaling $177,000. The city also spent taxpayer money to recruit a replacement for Mortell.

Reed said commissioners should take responsibility for the financial consequences of their decisions.

“I just think all five of us up here has been a I think we should have to pay taxpayers back to some degree,” Reed said.

In October 2025, the commission voted 3-2 to fire Mortell without cause and began searching for his replacement. The city eventually hired Giardino, but following the August election, the newly elected commission fired Giardino and rehired Mortell.

Commissioner Merritt Matheson said he respected Reed's proposal but opposed making the decision collectively, arguing that each commissioner should determine whether to give up their salary.

“I do believe we should govern going forward. We do have an adopted budget,” Matheson said. “Any one of us can make that decision on our own. This is not something that we sit up here and make on other commissioners.”

Commissioner Laura Giobbi questioned whether individual commissioners giving up their salaries would meaningfully offset the expense. She also argued that the adopted budget could be revised as the city moves forward.

“One of us just doing it, or two, isn't going to put a dent in the bucket,” Giobbi said. “As far as the fact that the budget has already been done, my goodness, that budget will be amended probably six times before we get to the end of 2027.”

Giobbi said the commission should acknowledge the financial impact of its decisions on residents.

“We all made decisions that caused the citizens, the taxpayers, to spend money that probably didn't need to be spent,” she said.

Commissioner Campbell Rich defended the commission's decisions, saying he believed they would benefit the city over time.

“If any commissioner feels that he does not act in the best interest of the city, then feel free. Give your salary back,” Rich said. “I feel I have made the decisions that are the best for the city without a doubt, and that in the long run will save the city money.”

The commission voted 3-2 against the proposal. Commissioners earn roughly $20,000 annually, and each remains free to forgo that compensation at their own discretion.