Fort Pierce commissioner appointed to Florida League of Cities committee

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce Commissioner Curtis Johnson Jr. has been appointed to the Florida League of Cities’ Intergovernmental Relations, Mobility and Emergency Management Committee for the 2026-2027 term.

The committee is one of five legislative policy committees within the Florida League of Cities, an organization representing the interests of Florida’s municipalities.

Johnson will help develop the league’s legislative platform, which outlines priority issues affecting municipal governance and local decision-making ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

The committee addresses intergovernmental coordination, transportation and mobility, emergency preparedness, and policies affecting municipalities’ ability to serve their communities.

“I look forward to continuing to serve on this statewide committee to further protect the 411 cities and local home rule when it comes to intergovernmental relations, mobility, and emergency management,” Johnson said. “With the explosive growth of our state, the work that this committee will tackle will be critical for smart infrastructure growth to accommodate new residents and those who are native to Florida. There must and will be a balanced approach.”

Johnson’s appointment brings the perspective of Fort Pierce residents to statewide discussions on infrastructure development, transportation planning, emergency management and local government authority.

Florida’s population growth and increasing demands on public infrastructure and municipal services are among the issues facing local governments. The committee evaluates legislative proposals and develops policy recommendations related to growth, cooperation among levels of government and community preparedness.

Johnson’s continued participation will provide an opportunity to represent Fort Pierce and other municipalities in discussions that help shape statewide legislative policy.