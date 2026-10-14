Martin County works to restore public bus service after unexpected shutdown

MARTIN COUNTY — Martin County's public transit service, MARTY, shut down unexpectedly last week, leaving 28 bus drivers out of work and some residents scrambling to find transportation.

Carol Houwaart-Diez, CEO of United Way of Martin County, said the sudden closure caught some riders off guard, including residents who rely on the service for essential trips.

"We're hearing that there's so many people that didn't realize this was happening, but there were still residents yesterday morning that maybe they were off Thursday and Friday, right? And they didn't need a ride. And they're calling in a panic because our number is at the bus stop," she said.

County officials said they had been preparing for a transition to a new transit provider but did not expect the existing operator to end service so abruptly.

Jim Gorton, the county's public works director, said the operator initially gave the county notice that would have allowed more time to arrange a replacement.

"They gave us the 180 day notice approximately two weeks prior to that, but that would have put us into March. So we were actively working on a new contract and solicitation documents, but we did not know that they were going to completely stop service," he said.

After the shutdown, the county began pursuing an emergency agreement to get buses back on the road. Gorton said the County Commission approved continued negotiations with a company that met the county's minimum qualifications and submitted the lowest rate.

"Yesterday, our board gave us approval to continue negotiations with the firm that had the lowest rate that met the minimum qualifications that we were looking for," he said.

The county is negotiating a temporary contract with MTM Transit that would maintain the existing routes. Gorton said officials hope to finalize the agreement as soon as this week, though drivers must complete required onboarding before service can resume.

"Because there's some prep that needs to occur before we can put the buses back into service. Even though we would hire the same bus drivers that were working for the other vendor, the federal guidelines require that the bus drivers are background checked, drug tested, and put through safety training. Those employees who worked for the previous vendor now have to go through that same onboarding process," he said. "As soon as we execute the contract, we're able to start that onboarding process with those drivers."

Gorton said the county intends to bring back the drivers who previously served the routes, noting their importance to the community.

"They do a great job for us. And the residents who use the Mardi service, that's the people that they see. A lot of them associate them as county employees. They don't work directly for the county, but they represent the county," he said.

While the county works toward restoring service, United Way is using its Ride United program to help residents reach essential destinations. Houwaart-Diez said the program is expanding its reach to people who previously relied on public transit, subject to eligibility requirements.

"The really cool part is, is we can tell them it doesn't cost you anything, but here are the limitations. You know, it has to be for critical services still. So going back and forth to a job, for medical appointments, getting food, all the same criteria we have, now it's just opened the door to anyone in the community that was using the public transportation system to do all that stuff," she said.

Houwaart-Diez encouraged residents who need transportation for work, medical appointments or other qualifying essential trips to contact United Way to arrange a ride. The program does not cover every destination, including trips to church.

The disruption has also highlighted broader transportation gaps in the county, where some areas lack public transit access. Houwaart-Diez said she sees an opportunity for United Way to explore ways to help residents in those underserved areas.

"There are deserts in our community. There is not a public transportation bus that goes through Palm City," she said. "So that's something I think about, is how can United Way step up in these desert areas of our community"

The county's immediate priority is restoring service through the temporary agreement. Gorton said the proposed contract would cover one year, from October 2026 through October 2027, while officials pursue a longer-term provider.

"What the board approved yesterday was a one-year contract that would go from October 26 to October 2027," he said. "In the interim, we'll be putting out a formal solicitation for a three-year contract with two one-year renewals, so a five-year total contract. That would go into effect in October 2027."