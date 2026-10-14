New Port St. Lucie school offers specialized education for students with autism

PORT ST. LUCIE — A new school in Port St. Lucie is working to meet the educational and developmental needs of children with autism while providing support for their families.

Treasure Coast School for Autism opened in August, serving students from prekindergarten through second grade. The school brings academic instruction and a range of support services together on one campus.

Executive Director Anne Eisenberg said the school was developed in response to families seeking a more comprehensive approach to their children’s education and care.

"Families felt they wanted to have all of their services for education delivered under one roof, so that means not just the academics, but speech and language services, occupational services, physical therapy services, behavioral services, mental health services," Eisenberg said.

Beyond coordinating services, the school aims to create an environment where families can find community and feel supported as they navigate the challenges of raising a child with autism.

"They [families] also express the need to be in a place where their children are accepted, where they feel a sense of pride. Parents feel less alone when they know there are other parents who are challenged with raising a child with autism," she said.

The school serves students with a wide range of needs, with placement decisions based on each child's individual circumstances rather than classroom availability, Eisenberg said.

"We service the whole spectrum of autism, from students who are severely impacted by their autism to students who are less impacted. We serve the whole model and we truly place kids based on what they need, not just based on what's available with regards to a space in a classroom," she said.

The school plans to expand its offerings as students advance through grade levels. Third and fourth grades are scheduled to open next year, followed by fifth grade the year after that. Planning for a middle and high school program is also underway.

"Next year we will open third and fourth grade, and then the following year we'll open fifth grade. At that point we'll be already starting to build our sixth through twelfth grade model," Eisenberg said.

The campus held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Oct. 13. Eisenberg said the early months have been encouraging for both students and staff, with the school emphasizing an engaging environment for its youngest learners.

"Staff have just fallen in love. I mean, how can you not? These kids are incredible, and our little ones seem to be enjoying themselves," she said. "[We had our] our ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the kids were out enjoying Kona Ice and a bounce house and doing the Pledge of Allegiance, so it was a great day."

Looking beyond K-12 education, the school also hopes to serve adults with autism who need continued opportunities for connection and belonging.

"We're really working on plans and trying to raise funds to open up an adult center on this campus for 22 and up. That's our biggest goal, and we just want students to have a place where they belong," Eisenberg said.

Students must have an individualized education plan from a public school before applying. After admission, they are placed in one of two tracks: general education or special education.

The school's educational model is based on its Palm Beach location, which opened in 2003.