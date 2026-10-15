Miami man arrested in St. Lucie County fentanyl investigation after 115 mph pursuit

A 43-year-old Miami man has been arrested following a weeks-long narcotics investigation in St. Lucie County that authorities say uncovered a suspected link to a fatal fentanyl overdose and led to a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 95.

James Arthur Green was arrested Oct. 13 and faces multiple charges filed by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, according to the sheriff's office. He remains in the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

Detectives with the sheriff's office Special Investigations Division conducted multiple undercover purchases of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine during the investigation. Authorities said they developed evidence identifying Green as the suspected supplier of fentanyl to a person who later died from an overdose.

On Oct. 13, investigators used the deceased person's cellphone to place an order for fentanyl during a controlled narcotics operation, according to the sheriff's office. Green allegedly returned to the person's residence, delivered about 2 grams of fentanyl and sent a photograph showing where he had left the drugs.

Later that day, during a separate undercover operation, Green allegedly took part in another controlled narcotics transaction involving about 2 ounces of fentanyl and 1 pound of methamphetamine.

When detectives attempted to arrest him, Green fled, striking an unmarked sheriff's office vehicle before entering southbound Interstate 95, authorities said.

The pursuit reached speeds of about 115 mph, and Green was observed throwing suspected narcotics and a cellphone from his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The Florida Highway Patrol's Palm Beach contingent and the Martin County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit as it entered Martin County. A trooper deployed stop sticks before using a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver near Kanner Highway to end the chase.

Green was taken into custody.

After the arrest, the sheriff's office SWAT team executed a search warrant at Green's residence. Authorities reported recovering about 1 pound of methamphetamine and 2 ounces of fentanyl associated with the controlled purchase, along with an additional 22 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of crack cocaine and 1 gram of fentanyl.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office charges include trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The Florida Highway Patrol filed additional charges, including two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, dangerous excessive speeding at more than 100 mph and resisting an officer without violence.

Green was already out on bond in connection with unrelated charges in Miami-Dade County, according to the sheriff's office.

The fatal overdose investigation remains active.

Sheriff Richard R. Del Toro Jr. credited detectives from the sheriff's office Special Investigations Division and Criminal Investigations Division with the investigation, and recognized the assistance of the agency's SWAT team, Patrol Operations Bureau, Martin County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Let me be absolutely clear to anyone selling fentanyl or other illegal drugs in St. Lucie County: If you're trafficking deadly narcotics in our community, our mission is to put you out of business. An overdose death does not end our investigation. For those responsible for supplying deadly narcotics, it may be the beginning of an even more serious one. If you choose to bring this poison into St. Lucie County, understand this, you will have the full weight of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners coming after you,” Del Toro said.