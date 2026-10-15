Port St. Lucie approves Costco site plan; no opening date yet

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie’s long-awaited Costco has cleared another hurdle, but there is still no date for when the doors will open.

The City Council on Monday approved a major site plan for the warehouse store. Scott Samples, the city’s public information officer, said the vote is a routine step for a project this size.

“So on Monday, the City Council approved a major site plan for Costco, which is just the next step in our normal process for a development like this,” Samples said.

Construction plans must now be reviewed and approved, Samples said. Pre-construction meetings follow, and then permitting.

Costco has not yet closed on the real estate transaction, he said. The company is still within its approval period.

“Of note, though, Costco has not closed on a real estate transaction, but they’re still within their approval period,” Samples said.

Under its contract with the city, Costco had 270 days to secure all of its approvals. Samples said that sets a deadline of June 15, 2027. The company then has 30 days after that date to close on the property.

Samples said that does not amount to an opening date.

“There’s not a firm timetable on when the doors would open, but it’s progressing along,” he said.

Samples said the plan is for a stand-alone store. There are no plans for a strip mall across the parking lot.

“My understanding is it’s just going to be the Costco, yes,” he said.