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Port St. Lucie approves Costco site plan; no opening date yet

WQCS | By Howard Matzner
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
Aerial view at sunrise or sunset of a river winding through dense green mangroves, with a bridge crossing the water and a long boardwalk along the shoreline. A park with lawns, walking paths and a parking lot sits at right, with neighborhoods stretching toward a hazy horizon.
City of Port St. Lucie
Future site of Costco in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie’s long-awaited Costco has cleared another hurdle, but there is still no date for when the doors will open.

The City Council on Monday approved a major site plan for the warehouse store. Scott Samples, the city’s public information officer, said the vote is a routine step for a project this size.

“So on Monday, the City Council approved a major site plan for Costco, which is just the next step in our normal process for a development like this,” Samples said.

Construction plans must now be reviewed and approved, Samples said. Pre-construction meetings follow, and then permitting.

Costco has not yet closed on the real estate transaction, he said. The company is still within its approval period.
“Of note, though, Costco has not closed on a real estate transaction, but they’re still within their approval period,” Samples said.

Under its contract with the city, Costco had 270 days to secure all of its approvals. Samples said that sets a deadline of June 15, 2027. The company then has 30 days after that date to close on the property.

Samples said that does not amount to an opening date.
“There’s not a firm timetable on when the doors would open, but it’s progressing along,” he said.

Samples said the plan is for a stand-alone store. There are no plans for a strip mall across the parking lot.

“My understanding is it’s just going to be the Costco, yes,” he said.
WQCS News
Howard Matzner
Howard Matzner has over 25 years of storytelling experience, mostly in public and media relations and is venturing into radio for the first time.
See stories by Howard Matzner