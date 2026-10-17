Vero Beach Museum of Art to open temporary hub during campus construction

VERO BEACH — The Vero Beach Museum of Art will open a temporary location in March 2027 to continue offering classes and educational programs while its new campus is under construction at Riverside Park.

The museum plans to vacate most of its current facility by mid-February 2027, following the conclusion of its 2026-27 season. The Collections Wing will remain in use, while the rest of the building makes way for the campus redevelopment.

The new campus is expected to open in 2028 and include galleries, gardens, terraces, courtyards and indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces.

To maintain its educational programming during construction, the museum has leased a 6,000-square-foot building at 1716 Highway A1A in Vero Beach. The temporary location, called the VBMA Hub, will open to the public in March 2027 and house staff offices.

Programs at the Hub will include spring-term art classes and workshops, Museum Studios family programming, a mini-Art Zone for children, Classes for Veterans, A+ART and Summer Art Camp.

An anonymous gift from a museum board trustee will cover 50% of the two-year lease. Two additional anonymous gifts from trustees will help equip the space.

Museum Executive Director Brady Roberts said board members have supported the museum’s educational mission during the transition.

“Our generous and visionary board leaders are committed to advancing VBMA’s mission,” Roberts said. “They’ve demonstrated that with 100 percent board participation in the Museum in the Garden capital campaign and through funding assistance for an interim satellite space, which will allow us to provide diverse and innovative classes, workshops, and programs in art education while the new facility is constructed.”

The museum also plans to continue offsite community programs in partnership with organizations including Senior Resource Association and Center for Memory and Movement.

Its Museum Explorations on the Go program, which serves prekindergarten through 12th grade students and teachers in Indian River County classrooms, will continue. The program has grown by 30% year over year, according to the museum.

The museum’s 2028 International Lecture Series will be held at Saint Edward’s School to accommodate hundreds of subscribers. Fundraising events, including Art in Bloom and GALA 2028, also will take place at offsite locations.

Roberts said the museum hopes the community will continue participating in its programs during construction.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to the incredible and robust final season we have planned for our current facility and will hope to see them often at the Hub and other locations while our new Museum building and transformed campus are under construction,” Roberts said.