Fort Pierce man arrested in Seaway Bridge indecent exposure investigation

A 27-year-old man was arrested Oct. 16 in connection with multiple reports of indecent exposure involving women walking alone on the Seaway Bridge, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Kyle Christian Kennedy was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of violation of probation, police said.

Investigators reviewed previous reports, identified patterns linking the incidents and conducted victim interviews and photo lineups. Two victims positively identified Kennedy as the suspect, according to the department.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has relevant information to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or submit an anonymous tip to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at tcwatch.org.