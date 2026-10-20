Hospice offers free grief support sessions ahead of the holidays

TREASURE COAST, FL – The holidays are supposed to be a time of family and tradition. For people who have lost a loved one, they can also be the hardest stretch of the year.

Treasure Coast Hospice is offering free “Navigating Grief Through the Holidays” sessions in Stuart and Fort Pierce. The sessions are meant to help people cope and to show them the grief support the organization provides.

Jacki Nardone, Regional Director of Psychosocial & Pediatric Services at Treasure Coast Hospice, said grief often comes back strongly this time of year.

“The holidays are just wrought with, usually, times of fun, family traditions and connection with your family,” Nardone said. “And then when the holidays come and you’ve lost your loved one, it just hits you harder.”

Nardone said grief is with people all year, but the holiday season sharpens it.

“You are really missing the person, and you are kind of struggling with the emotions and lots of questions about the holidays,” she said. “Should I continue with the tradition? Should I stop the traditions? So just a lot of longing that occurs over the holiday time.”

Nardone’s first piece of advice is to acknowledge what you are feeling.

“Take that time to give yourself that grace to acknowledge, ‘I’m feeling sad, I’m having a hard time today,’” she said. “Really just notice what’s happening and acknowledge that.”

She also suggested practical steps. These include lighting a candle in honor of a loved one or, on a larger scale, planting a tree or flowers.

She encouraged people to spend time with family and friends and to lean on what usually brings them comfort, such as church, walks or time in nature.

“Really doing the things that help you normally when you’re having a hard time coping with just stressors,” Nardone said.

Nardone said the gatherings grew out of a gap in public awareness. Treasure Coast Hospice has served the region for decades, but many people don’t know it offers grief support.

“Even though Treasure Coast Hospice has been in our community for over 35 years, people still are not aware that we offer grief support,” she said.

Attendees will meet the hospice’s grief support team, including its counselors, and have refreshments. The team will give a brief presentation on its services. Then the focus shifts to practical tools for getting through the holidays, followed by time to talk and connect with others.

“It’s a low-key opportunity for people to come in and just learn a little bit about us and connect with others,” Nardone said.

She said that connection matters, especially for people facing a first Thanksgiving, Christmas or Hanukkah without a loved one.

“Grief is an individualized process, but knowing that you’re not the only one that’s going through maybe your first Thanksgiving or your first Christmas or first Hanukkah,” she said, can help people “learn some practical tools and techniques to just get through the hard times to come.”

Nardone said the sessions are geared toward adults, though they will include some discussion of how to help children through grief during the holidays. Treasure Coast Hospice has separate programs for children and families, and she encouraged parents of grieving children to reach out.

Treasure Coast Hospice is also marking National Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Thursday, November 19, with a community walk at the Tradition Gazebo in St. Lucie West. Participants are asked to wear blue.

Nardone said the walk is meant to show support for grieving children and to bring together families facing a loss.

“It’s a way to highlight that children do grieve,” she said. The walk begins at 5:30 p.m.

Navigating Grief Through the Holidays (free; RSVP required)



Stuart: Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m., Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St. RSVP by Oct. 30.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m., Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St. RSVP by Oct. 30. Fort Pierce: Monday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., 5000 Dunn Road. RSVP by Nov. 5.

To reserve a spot, email grief@treasurehealth.org or call 772-403-4530.

National Children’s Grief Awareness Day Walk: Thursday, Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m., Tradition Gazebo, St. Lucie West. Wear blue.