Fort Pierce approves nearly $16,000 payment over alleged dock violations

The Fort Pierce City Commission approved a consent order Oct. 19 requiring the city to pay nearly $16,000 to resolve alleged environmental violations at the Little Jim property, located at 601 North Causeway Drive.

Under the order from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), the city will pay $5,000 in penalties and investigative costs, along with $10,989.74 for past and current use of state-owned submerged lands.

The department alleged that an Aug. 5, 2025, inspection found approximately 2,883 square feet of dock structures built in, on or over state waters without a valid permit. The inspection also identified approximately 9,649 square feet of sovereign submerged lands occupied by the dock without a valid lease.

The $5,000 payment includes $4,500 in civil penalties and $500 for investigation, preparation and tracking costs. The additional $10,989.74 covers use of sovereign submerged lands from Aug. 5, 2021, through Aug. 4, 2026, plus interest.

The city also approved a reimbursement and cooperation agreement with Salty3 Baitshack LLC, the tenant operating at the property.

Under the agreement, the company must reimburse the city $10,989.74 for the payment associated with the use of state-owned submerged lands. The reimbursement is due within 10 days of the agreement's effective date.

The agreement also requires Salty3 Baitshack to notify the city of certain communications from FDEP and other government authorities concerning the property, including inspections, investigations and alleged violations.

The company must also forward relevant written communications to the city within seven business days.

The consent order requires the city to apply for an Environmental Resource Permit and a Sovereign Submerged Lands Lease to keep the docks. It sets deadlines for submitting the applications and completing them for 60 days and 120 days respectively.

If the city does not lease the land, they must remove the structure within 180 days.

Depending on the permitting and lease process, the city could be required to remove structures that lack authorization. The order also allows stipulated penalties of $1,000 per day for certain failures to meet its requirements.

The city does not admit to any violation, wrongdoing, negligence, liability, fault or responsibility under the consent order. The agreement is intended to resolve the regulatory matters without an admission of liability.