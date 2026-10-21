Stuart man arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen tires on Facebook Marketplace

A Stuart man was arrested after police say he attempted to sell stolen tires through Facebook Marketplace.

The investigation began after Stuart police received reports of tires being stolen from local car dealerships.

During a patrol, an officer found a suspicious truck abandoned behind a dealership. Several tires in the truck bed were later determined to be stolen, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect may have abandoned the truck after noticing the officer, while continuing a series of tire thefts.

Detectives later found a Facebook Marketplace listing offering tires believed to be stolen property. They arranged a meeting with the seller, and on the evening of Sept. 5, officers and detectives met with James Sewell, who allegedly had four stolen tires for sale.

Sewell was arrested and charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property, police said. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.