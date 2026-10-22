Florida inmate serving 25-year sentence faces new charges after phone search

MARTIN COUNTY — A 44-year-old man serving a 25-year prison sentence for child pornography offenses is facing additional charges after investigators found a cellphone in his prison cell that allegedly contained evidence of further crimes, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Kendall Jr. was incarcerated at Martin Correctional Institution for offenses originating in Broward County when the Sheriff's Office received a tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children program alleging he was communicating inappropriately with a minor while in prison.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Special Victims detectives investigated the tip in cooperation with correctional officials and searched Kendall's cell, where they found a cellphone he was allegedly possessing illegally.

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators found evidence on the phone of continued communication with a minor through social media, thousands of images depicting child sexual abuse and pornographic images generated using artificial intelligence that depicted Kendall's original victim.

Kendall, who is already serving a 25-year sentence for child exploitation offenses, is expected to be transported to the Martin County Jail to face additional charges, including possession of child sexual abuse material, along with multiple other charges.

The investigation followed a tip alleging contact with a minor and involved cooperation between sheriff's office detectives and prison officials. The Sheriff's Office said the case highlights the importance of investigating reports of suspected abuse and holding offenders accountable, including those already incarcerated.