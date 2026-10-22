Port St. Lucie police investigate after 124 cats recovered from home

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is conducting an active criminal investigation after 124 cats, including living and deceased animals, were recovered from a residence in the 2500 block of SW Warwick Street.

Animal Control personnel responded to concerns about the number of cats inside the residence and their living conditions on Oct. 13. During the response, personnel documented unsanitary conditions, including accumulated feces and deceased kittens.

As the case developed, the number of cats accounted for reached 124. All cats involved have since been surrendered, allowing animal care personnel to focus on their medical needs and well-being.

Two of the three residents received citations for hoarding and failure to provide medical attention to animals.

The response required coordination among Port St. Lucie Animal Control personnel, police officers, veterinary providers and animal welfare organizations. The removal, transport and ongoing care of the animals required significant staffing, resources and cooperation among multiple agencies and organizations.

The cats are being cared for at the Port St. Lucie Animal Control facility and the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. Several are receiving veterinary treatment for conditions including ear mites and fleas, while others have required surgery or additional medical care.

Many of the surviving cats are friendly and may become available for adoption once their medical needs have been addressed.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department expressed appreciation for the people and organizations involved in ensuring the animals receive care and attention.

The criminal investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as appropriate.