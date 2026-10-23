Port St. Lucie students learn how local government works during civic engagement week

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie city staff connected with students from six St. Lucie County schools during Florida City Government Week, offering presentations and discussions about municipal services and the role of local government.

The weeklong observance, held Oct. 19-25, included staff members from more than 10 city departments who visited schools to explain how local government affects residents' daily lives.

Students from Somerset College Preparatory Academy, Allapattah Flats K-8, St. Lucie West Centennial High School, Legacy High School, Renaissance Charter School and Southern Oaks Middle School participated in the presentations.

Michael Kyryliw, social studies department head at Somerset College Preparatory Academy, said students were interested in learning about the responsibilities and limitations of municipal government.

“Students particularly enjoyed asking questions and learning about the boundaries and capabilities of their city’s government,” Kyryliw said. “The presentation also gave some students a chance to express interest in possibly being a part of the Youth Council or how to pursue a future career in city government.”

In addition to learning about city services, students had an opportunity to provide feedback on Port St. Lucie's strategic goals. The city plans to share that input with the City Council when it reviews the Strategic Plan next year.

Florida City Government Week is sponsored by the Florida League of Cities and highlights the role of municipalities in providing services such as public safety, parks, roads and utilities.

More information about Florida City Government Week is available on the Florida League of Cities website, flcities.com.