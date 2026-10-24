St. Lucie County food drive to collect donations for families in need

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County is partnering with the Treasure Coast Food Bank to host a countywide food drive from Oct. 26 through Nov. 20.

Residents can donate shelf-stable food at seven county facilities to help support local families in need.

The food bank is seeking items including canned vegetables and fruit, soups, stews, rice, grains, pasta, pasta sauce, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, cereal and snacks such as granola bars, crackers and nuts.

Donation sites include:

Dorothy J. Conrad Building: 1664 S.E. Walton Road, Port St. Lucie.

Roger Poitras County Administration Building: 2300 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce. Residents can enter through the north entrance on S. 25th Street or the west entrance on S. 23rd Street.

Susan Broom Kilmer Branch Library: 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce.

Lakewood Park Branch Library: 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce.

Paula A. Lewis Branch Library: 2950 S.W. Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie.

Morningside Branch Library: 2410 S.E. Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie.

UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County: 8400 Picos Road, Suite 101, Fort Pierce.

All donations will go toward supporting families in need in St. Lucie County through the Treasure Coast Food Bank.