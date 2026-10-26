Homicide suspect arrested after police pursuit in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Okeechobee County was arrested Oct. 15 after fleeing from law enforcement in a reportedly stolen truck in Sebastian, police said.

A Sebastian Police Department officer, identified as Officer Venegas, responded to assist an Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputy who was following the truck northbound on U.S. Highway 1 in the 1200 block.

The deputy was monitoring the vehicle when Venegas learned of the situation while listening to the sheriff's office radio channel, according to police.

When the deputy and Venegas attempted to stop the truck by activating their emergency lights, the driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit through the U.S. Highway 1 corridor and a nearby parking lot.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Jackson Street and Indian River Drive, police said.

The driver, who was the truck's only occupant, then got out and ran on foot. Venegas and the deputy chased the suspect and took him into custody in a wooded lot in the 1700 block of Indian River Drive.

Police said the incident involved coordination between the Sebastian Police Department and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.