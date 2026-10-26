St. Lucie County approves 126-acre Indrio Creek housing development

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A proposed 126-acre housing development near Indrio and Seminole roads is moving forward after the St. Lucie County Commission voted 3-2 to approve a zoning change and preliminary development plan for The Club at Indrio Creek.

The project calls for up to 332 homes, including townhomes and single-family houses, on property south of Indrio Road between Emerson Avenue and Seminole Road. The approval changes the property's zoning from agricultural to Planned Towns and Villages.

Bradley Currie, a land planner representing the project, said the revised proposal reduces the number of planned homes from an earlier version following discussions with commissioners.

"That is a drop in 30 units from the last time we were before you and just over a little bit over a month ago. So we have been making changes to try to bring it more in line with what we think the commission wants," Currie said.

County staff determined the development met the requirements for the requested zoning change. However, some commissioners questioned whether the project would fit the character of the surrounding area.

Commissioner Erin Lowry expressed concern that approving the development could set a precedent for future projects that do not align with the board's vision.

"I just still feel like once we rezone this, we're opening the Pandora's box to having to continue to approve things that aren't necessarily in the vision of this board," Lowry said.

Commissioner James Clasby also opposed the proposal, arguing that the development was not appropriate for the size and location of the property.

"I think that we're trying to squeeze in something that's not compatible on too small of a piece of property," Clasby said.

Commissioner Cathy Townsend, however, argued that the project's location and compliance with county requirements supported approval.

"Because it's in the urban surface boundary, because it's in the TVC, there are stipulations that have to be met. They've done it. I don't know how they could really do much more to meet the qualifications within the TVC," Townsend said.

Clasby disagreed with the argument that meeting the requirements should settle the matter, saying commissioners still have a role in interpreting the county's development code.

"Part of the code is literally giving us the privilege as elected officials of this county and county commissioners to have an opinion. And our opinion is actually the code," Clasby said.

Commission Chair Jamie Fowler said she had reservations about the development but emphasized the board's responsibility to determine whether it complies with county regulations.

"Do I love this project? Nope. However, when our team is telling us that it meets the code, and this is our job, is to determine whether it meets the code again, not if we like it. I do not want to put us in a position," Fowler said.

Lowry and Clasby voted against the proposal, while Townsend, Fowler and Commissioner Larry Leet voted in favor.

The development plan includes single-family detached homes, townhomes, outdoor recreation areas, a flow way and restored or newly created native upland habitat.

The commission previously continued consideration of the project at a Sept. 15 public hearing before taking up the revised plan Oct. 20.