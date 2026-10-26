St. Lucie County firefighter dies while on duty

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Austin Hodge, a firefighter-paramedic with the St. Lucie County Fire District, died while on duty Oct. 24, according to the fire district.

Hodge was a nine-year veteran of the district assigned to Firehouse 9.

He was the brother of Jarius Hodge, another firefighter who died after falling ill while on duty in July 2025.

Following Austin Hodge's death, firefighters, members of the district's Honor Guard and public safety partners gathered to honor him and support one another.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, Port St. Lucie Police Department and peer support teams from Martin and Indian River counties provided assistance during the aftermath of his death, the fire district said.

The district expressed condolences to Hodge's family, loved ones and colleagues who served alongside him.