Fort Pierce police to host Haunted Heroes Night trunk-or-treat event

FORT PIERCE — Local law enforcement and fire agencies will host a Halloween-themed community event in Fort Pierce on Oct. 30, offering families an opportunity to meet first responders and learn about local safety resources.

Haunted Heroes Night will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fort Pierce Police Department's main station, 920 S. U.S. Highway 1.

The event is a partnership between the Fort Pierce Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and St. Lucie County Fire District.

Activities will include trunk-or-treating, tours of emergency vehicles and opportunities to learn about services and programs available throughout St. Lucie County.

The event entrance will be on U.S. 1 at Hayes Road.