Indian River County earns statewide award for vape pen disposal program

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County has been named a 2026 Recycling Champion by the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation for a program that provides residents with a safer way to dispose of vape pens and other vaping devices.

Launched in 2024, the program offers dedicated collection options for the devices, which can pose fire hazards when discarded in regular garbage or recycling. Many contain rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and may have residual nicotine or THC.

When damaged or crushed during waste collection and processing, the devices can create fire risks for collection vehicles, recycling facilities and landfill operations.

Commission Chair Deryl Loar said the program helps protect workers and reduce those risks.

“Keeping these items out of the waste and recycling stream protects the people who handle our materials every day and helps prevent dangerous fires,” Loar said. “This recognition reflects the practical, forward-thinking work of our Solid Waste team and the partners who helped make this program possible.”

The county's Solid Waste Disposal District works with specialized partners to manage collected devices safely and educate residents about the hazards of lithium-ion batteries in the waste stream.

Himanshu Mehta, managing director of the Indian River County Solid Waste Disposal District, said the recognition highlights the importance of addressing local waste-disposal challenges.

“We are proud that a program designed to solve a real safety concern for our community is being recognized statewide,” Mehta said. “Responsible disposal is a small action residents can take that makes a meaningful difference for our workers, our facilities and the environment.”

Indian River County is one of 10 organizations selected as a 2026 Recycling Champion. The foundation plans to recognize the recipients during Florida Recycles Day on Nov. 18 at the University of Florida TREEO Center in Gainesville.

Information about vape pen collection and other waste-disposal services is available through the Indian River County Solid Waste Disposal District.