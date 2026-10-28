Port St. Lucie offers free nature walks and storytime through April

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie residents can explore local parks through a free series of nature walks, story readings and outdoor activities running from November through April.

The city's Tales on the Trails program will offer six monthly sessions for people of all ages and abilities, combining children's books with activities such as nature journaling, forest bathing and litter cleanups.

The program is part of the city's Naturally PSL initiative and is funded through the Trust for Public Land's On Common Ground grant program, which supports the use of parks and public spaces to strengthen community connections.

Each session will feature volunteer storytellers and nature-based activities developed by natural resource experts at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Registered households will receive a book, badge and refreshments at each session, along with opportunities to access additional community resources. Participants who complete all six sessions will collect a full set of badges and be entered for a chance to win a hiking gear and adventure backpack package.

All sessions run from 9 to 11 a.m., except the April event, which will serve as the series finale.



Nov. 14, 2026: Woodstork Trail, 1957 SE Hillmoor Drive. The session will focus on community and gratitude and feature Leaf Man by Lois Ehlert, forest bathing and an optional donation drive for nonperishable food to benefit local seniors in need.

Dec. 12, 2026: Pioneer Park Preserve Trail, 2454 SE Westmoreland Blvd. The conservation-themed session will feature At Home with the Gopher Tortoise by Madeleine Dunphy, nature journaling and a litter cleanup to help protect the river.

Jan. 9, 2027: Woodland Trails Park, 1485 SW Calmar Ave. Focused on health and well-being, the session will include The Pinecone Walk, forest bathing and a trail cleanup.

Feb. 13, 2027: Veterans Park at Rivergate, 2200 SE Veterans Memorial Parkway. The session will explore creativity and love through Over in a River: Flowing Out to the Sea by Marianne Berkes, along with activities making bird feeders or art from recycled materials.

March 13, 2027: Oak Hammock Park, 1982 SW Villanova Road. The forest-themed session will feature Owl Babies by Martin Waddell, a community mural project and nature journaling.

April 24, 2027: Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd. Participants will wrap up the series with a community breakfast and reflect on their experiences.

Preregistration is encouraged for individual sessions or the entire series. One registration covers a household, and participants younger than 18 must attend with a registered adult.

Residents can find registration information and details about local parks and outdoor activities through the city's Naturally PSL website at Naturally PSL.