St. Lucie County Christmas toy program opens applications Nov. 3

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Applications for St. Lucie County’s 2026 Carol Wyatt Memorial Christmas Kids Toy Program will open online Nov. 3 at 9 a.m., with enrollment ending once the program reaches its capacity.

The program provides holiday gifts to eligible children ages 12 and younger and honors Carol Wyatt, a longtime WPSL broadcaster whose dedication to children inspired the annual initiative.

To qualify, families must receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and meet income requirements. Applicants must also have a valid government-issued photo ID showing a St. Lucie County address, be the parent or legal guardian of the children being registered, and provide a current SNAP benefit letter and birth certificates for each child.

Annual household income limits range from $31,920 for a one-person household to $111,440 for a household of eight.

Families that have already applied for holiday toy assistance through another agency are not eligible.

Applications will be available through the county’s Christmas Kids 2026 application portal. Residents without internet access can call 772-462-1777 and press 0 for assistance.

Applicants should allow five business days to receive an eligibility email and check their spam or junk folders if the message does not arrive.

The program is supported by WPSL, community sponsors and volunteers.