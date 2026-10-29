ARC of the Treasure Coast receives $100,000 grant for Port St. Lucie complex

PORT ST. LUCIE — The ARC of the Treasure Coast has received a $100,000 grant from Impact 100 St. Lucie to support the development and programming of a health and wellness complex for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Therapeutic Intervention Program Health & Wellness Complex will include a therapeutic intervention center, an acute health care group home, an accessible playground and a sensory garden.

The project aims to expand access to specialized services, therapeutic support, recreation and residential care for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We are so grateful to the women of Impact 100 St. Lucie for selecting us as this year's recipient," said Keith Muniz, president and CEO of the ARC of the Treasure Coast. "These funds will impact hundreds, if not thousands, of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the fast-growing St. Lucie County."

Impact 100 St. Lucie is a women's philanthropic organization that awards grants to nonprofits serving St. Lucie County. At least 100 members each contribute $1,100 annually and vote on grant recipients. The organization has no paid staff, allowing all member contributions to be pooled for grants.

"We are honored that Impact 100 St. Lucie recognized the significance of this project and its long-term impact on our community," Muniz said. "Their investment will help create a lasting legacy for individuals with disabilities and their families for generations to come."

More information about the ARC of the Treasure Coast and the planned complex is available at ARC of the Treasure Coast's website or by calling 772-283-2525.

