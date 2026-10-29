Data center still under consideration as Martin County moratorium takes effect

MARTIN COUNTY — Martin County has enacted a moratorium on data centers, but a previously submitted application could allow one proposed project to move forward under existing regulations.

County Attorney Elise Elder said the application qualifies for administrative approval under the county's current comprehensive plan and land development regulations, which classify data centers as targeted businesses.

"Under our code, data centers are targeted businesses, and this data center would be exempt from coming to the board. It would be approved administratively under our current code because it is a targeted business in our comprehensive plan and in our land development regulations. And under our LDRs in Article 10, any size development in a platted industrial park is administratively approved," Elder said.

County Deputy Growth Management Director Peter Walden said the proposed data center would span 959,000 square feet. Elder cautioned that attempting to stop the project could expose the county to legal and financial risks.

"They have certain entitlements at this point, and I don't know how much they expended of their resources in order to create this application and apply. But from what I hear, it could be extensive for data centers. So the county would likely get sued by the developer if we do that," she said.

County officials said the application would still face scrutiny through the review process. Commissioner Edward Ciampi emphasized that the public would have an opportunity to participate.

"Even with that application, it will be scrutinized by staff. It will be scrutinized by your commissioners, and it will be the opportunity for you to participate," he said. "It's an application at this point, and it'll go through all of our processes, very strict and stringent, but I think this one will be one of the most strict and stringent."

The proposed facility would be located along Southwest Kanner Highway near Crystal Lake Elementary School, raising concerns among nearby residents about its potential effects on the surrounding community.

"There's no reason for this anywhere near us, and why would we ever risk our health for something that's not really benefiting us? There's no reason for it. This shouldn't even be a question," one resident said.

The moratorium received enthusiastic applause and cheering when commissioners approved it. Elder said the pause would give county staff time to evaluate existing regulations and consult experts before determining how data centers should be addressed in the future.

"We need a year to do this. It's a big job. So staff needs a year to investigate and come up with regulations," she said.

Commissioner Eileen Vargas made clear that she does not want data centers in the county.

"Go somewhere else. Others will gladly welcome data centers, but it's not for Martin County," she said.

Vargas and Commissioner Sarah Heard have also advocated for a permanent ban on data centers, an issue that could be discussed at a future meeting.