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St. Lucie County deputies arrest Broward fugitive after domestic battery investigation

WQCS | By WQCS
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:00 PM EST
37-year-old Guyrson Maddy
SLCSO
37-year-old Guyrson Maddy

St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Broward County fugitive after investigating a reported domestic battery at a hotel near U.S. Highway 1.

Deputies responded to the Best Western in the 7900 block of South U.S. Highway 1 at approximately 11:20 p.m. Oct. 30, 2026, after a witness reported seeing a man assault a woman before pushing her into a vehicle and leaving the area.

Deputies confirmed a battery had occurred and identified the suspect as 37-year-old Guyrson Maddy of Broward County. A records check revealed multiple outstanding warrants for probation violations in Broward County.

Investigators identified a dark-colored 2025 Tesla Model Y believed to be involved in the incident and located a matching vehicle at a residence on Palm Breezes Drive.

At the residence, deputies contacted a woman who confirmed she had been at the hotel and directed them to a bathroom where Maddy was found.

Deputy Mendoza and his K-9 partner, Oso, assisted in locating Maddy. He complied with deputies’ commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Maddy is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a domestic battery charge and multiple Broward County holds for probation violations involving battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, grand theft, criminal use of personal identification information, defrauding an innkeeper and driving while license revoked.
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