Treasure Coast, Okeechobee, experience severe rainfall; Closures ensue

Heavy rain continued across the Treasure Coast Monday as a slow-moving storm brought the threat of additional flooding to the region.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne expects widespread rainfall of 1 to 3 inches, with some areas potentially receiving more than 5 inches.

“We have a disturbance aloft that has parked over the east central Florida area over the last 24 hours or so,” said Cassie Wishard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It'll slowly move eastward through the day today but not before we see some additional rain.”

The flood threat is expected to continue through the afternoon, particularly across the Treasure Coast.

Port St. Lucie has closed the intersection of California and Savona boulevards because of potential flooding. The city said Monday morning it was the only roadway closure in the city as of 10 a.m.

Public Works crews inspected and cleared drainage systems ahead of the rain. They have also been filling potholes caused by saturated ground and coordinating with police to monitor affected areas and respond to residents who need assistance.

The city recently launched a pilot program using sensors to monitor rising water levels in select locations. The sensors provide real-time data to help crews respond to flooding.

City officials are asking residents to avoid barricaded roads and find alternate routes.

“If you encounter any flooded roadways please do not drive into flooded roadways,” Wishard said. “You don't know how deep the water could be or if the road is washed out or anything. We like to say 'turn around don't drown,'”

Okeechobee County declared a state of emergency Sunday and continues to assess flooding impacts.

In an update Monday, county officials said conditions were improving, with water receding in some areas. However, standing water remains in some locations, and additional rainfall is expected.

Some roads remain impassable, and drainage remains the county's primary concern as crews assess damage and identify residents who may need assistance.

County officials said damage assessments are underway, with teams documenting high-water marks and speaking with residents about damage and immediate needs.

The county has received 147 reports through the South Florida Water Management District's Flood Observation Survey. Residents can submit reports when it is safe to do so to help guide future flood mitigation and drainage planning.

Homeowners with property damage can also submit reports through the county's Crisis Track damage assessment tool. The county said the tool helps officials evaluate impacts and support recovery efforts, but does not file an insurance claim or guarantee financial assistance.

All campuses of Indian River State College have closed because of the rainfall. Schools in the Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River county school districts remain open.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded roadways and never drive around barricades. For emergencies, call 911. Okeechobee County's call center remains open at 863-824-6888, and the Sheriff's Office nonemergency number is 863-763-3117.