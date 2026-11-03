Flooding causes widespread road closures, government shutdowns across Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST — Heavy rainfall and ongoing flooding continue to affect communities across the Treasure Coast, prompting road closures, government office shutdowns, school closures and warnings for residents to stay off flooded roadways.

Local officials in St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties are monitoring conditions as water levels affect streets and transportation routes. Residents are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel, never drive through standing water and obey all road barricades.

All Treasure Coast school districts, including Okeechobee County, will remain closed Tuesday, Nov. 3.

St. Lucie County

The City of Port St. Lucie reported significant rainfall over the weekend and into Monday, resulting in standing water in areas throughout the city.

The city's Public Works Department has been inspecting and clearing drainage systems, grates and inlets, while also repairing potholes created by standing water and continued rainfall. Public Works and the Police Department have been coordinating to monitor affected areas and respond to residents needing assistance.

City officials said the sustained rainfall has overwhelmed portions of the city's drainage system, resulting in standing water on some roadways. Swales, retention ponds, canals and other drainage features are designed to collect and temporarily hold stormwater. During heavy rainfall, portions of streets can also serve as temporary storage to direct water away from homes and buildings.

As of Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., the following major Port St. Lucie roadways were closed:

The intersection of California and Savona boulevards.

Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Aviation Avenue.

Eastbound Prima Vista Boulevard, west of Airoso Boulevard. St. Lucie County also closed westbound Prima Vista Boulevard, east of Airoso Boulevard.

The city is monitoring the following roadways for potential closures:

St. Lucie West Boulevard.

Becker Road and Savona Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Transportation is also asking drivers to take an alternate route around Port St. Lucie Boulevard from Parr Drive to Alcantarra Boulevard because of water on the roadway and potholes.

St. Lucie County officials have reported numerous flooded or impassable roads and intersections, including:

Virginia Avenue from 25th Street to 35th Street.

25th Street and Oak Alley.

25th Street and Bell Avenue, with Bell Avenue impassable eastbound.

Wyoming Avenue and 19th Street.

Orange Avenue from 33rd Street to Delaware Avenue.

U.S. 1 from Walton Road north to Rio Mar Avenue.

The 8,500 block of South Ocean Drive toward Martin County.

Airoso Boulevard and Prima Vista Boulevard.

The 152 NW Prima Vista Boulevard area.

Kitterman Road and U.S. 1.

Campbell Road at multiple locations.

Willis Road and Campbell Road.

Picos Road and Campbell Road.

Carlton Road and Glades Cutoff Road.

LTC Parkway and Glades Cutoff Road.

Midway Road and Glades Cutoff Road.

Midway Road and East Torino Parkway.

Huarte Way and Mediterranean Boulevard in the Spanish Lakes area.

Kings Highway and DeLand Avenue.

Rock Road and Pruitt Research Center Road.

Stanton Lane and South 26th Street.

East Weatherbee Road and surrounding streets.

Barricades have also been deployed or confirmed at Campbell Road, Willis Road and Campbell Road, Picos Road and Campbell Road, Carlton Road and Glades Cutoff Road, Howard Avenue and Buchanan Drive, Virginia Avenue between 25th and 35th streets, 25th Street and Bell Avenue, Orange Avenue between 33rd Street and Delaware Avenue, Stanton Lane and South 26th Street, and East Torino Parkway and Midway Road, where barricades were being delivered.

Deputies continue to monitor affected areas and coordinate with county crews.

Officials are warning motorists not to drive around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roadways, even if the water does not appear deep.

Several government offices and public services will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3.

St. Lucie County government offices, libraries and attractions will be closed.

Port St. Lucie City Hall will be closed, although city facilities serving as polling locations will remain open for Election Day.

The City of Fort Pierce will also be closed.

The St. Lucie County Tax Collector's Office will remain closed. The Fort Pierce and Walton Road offices are expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m., while the Tradition location is expected to reopen at 8 a.m.

St. Lucie County Clerk of the Court offices and the courthouse will be closed. Jurors are excused.

Area Regional Transit, the county's public transportation service, will not operate Tuesday.

The county landfill and recycling center will be closed because the access road is flooded.

The St. Lucie County landfill closed early Monday because of inclement weather. FCC Environmental Services continued collecting residential waste until collection vehicles reached capacity.

Some residents may experience delays if their waste was not collected before trucks reached capacity. Residents whose waste is not collected on their scheduled service day are asked to leave materials curbside for collection, if possible. If weather continues to affect collection operations and landfill access, recovery efforts could extend into Saturday.

With the landfill closed Tuesday, garbage and recycling collection will also be suspended for the day.

All Port St. Lucie parks, recreation programs and fitness centers will be closed Tuesday, including the children's camp scheduled at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. The city will monitor conditions to determine when facilities can reopen.

The Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for Nov. 2 was canceled. Items will be carried over to the December meeting.

Indian River County

Flooding has also forced road closures throughout Indian River County, including in Vero Beach and Sebastian.

Reported closures include:

1st Street SW in the 5200 block.

8th Avenue at 21st Street.

12th Street in the 3500 and 3600 blocks.

12th Street at 42nd Avenue.

16th Avenue in the 1200 block.

17th Street in the 2200 block.

17th Street at 6th Avenue.

17th Place SW in the 1000 block, between 10th Avenue and 17th Place SW.

20th Street/SR 60 between the 2700 and 3600 blocks.

21st Place SW between the 1700 and 2000 blocks.

26th Court SW in the 1400 block.

41st Avenue in the 1000 block.

59th Terrace at 57th Street.

74th Avenue between 9th Street SW and 1st Street SW.

82nd Avenue in the 2500 block.

101st Avenue between 78th Street and County Road 512.

102nd Court in the 8800 block.

104th Avenue between 83rd and 85th streets.

Calcutta Drive at Golfview Drive.

Concha Drive in the 700 block.

County Road 512 in the 10100 block.

Highland Drive SW at 21st Street SW.

Main Street in the 300 block.

Melrose Lane at County Road 512.

Sunrise Drive at Village Green Drive.

U.S. 1 in the 400 block and between the 8300 and 8500 blocks.



Reported closures include:

Autumn Terrace at Melrose Lane.

Bevan Drive.

Fischer Hammock Road in the 600 block.

Periwinkle Drive in the 400 block.

Rolling Hill Drive in the 700 block.

Roseland Road in the 11800 block.

Roseland Road at Valencia.

South Wimbrow Drive in the 200 block.



Eastbound County Road 512 is closed between Interstate 95 and County Road 510 because of high water.

Patrol deputies reported finding several vehicles stalled in floodwaters in front of Sebastian Middle School overnight. Alternate routes through Vero Lake Estates are also flooded.

Drivers heading south are advised to use Interstate 95. Westbound lanes of County Road 512 remain open.

Officials will provide an update when the roadway reopens.

Okeechobee County

The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County is urging residents to take precautions against health risks associated with flooding.

The department said skin contact with floodwater does not, by itself, pose a serious health risk. However, contaminated water can contain bacteria and dangerous debris that may cause illness or injury.

Residents are advised to:

Wash their hands frequently with soap and disinfected or boiled and cooled water, particularly before preparing or eating food, after using the restroom and after flood cleanup.

Avoid eating or drinking anything contaminated by floodwater.

Avoid contact with floodwater, especially if they have open cuts or sores.

Wash any cuts or sores that come into contact with floodwater thoroughly with soap and water.

Seek medical attention if a wound develops redness, swelling or drainage.

Contact their health care provider about tetanus vaccinations if they sustain lacerations or puncture wounds.



Residents with septic systems experiencing slow plumbing are advised to conserve water and minimize washing machine use.

The health department also warns against having septic tanks pumped during exceptionally high water tables, as the conditions could cause an emptied tank to be crushed.

Residents whose wells may have been affected by flooding should use bottled water or boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth or washing areas of skin that have been cut or injured.

For questions about well water testing, residents can contact DOH-Okeechobee Environmental Public Health at 863-462-5800.

Schools closed Tuesday

All Treasure Coast school districts, including Okeechobee County, will remain closed Tuesday, Nov. 3.

St. Lucie County Schools released students early Monday, Nov. 2, and had already scheduled Tuesday as a teacher workday. Schools will remain closed as flooding conditions continue.

Safety reminders

Officials throughout the region are urging residents to limit travel and avoid flooded roads.

Floodwater can conceal hazards, and road conditions can change quickly. Even roadways that appear passable may contain dangerous water levels.

As a general safety warning, just 6 inches of moving water can stall a vehicle, while 12 inches can carry it away.

Residents should never drive around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roadways.