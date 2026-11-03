Indian River County to pursue grants for abandoned ship removal

Indian River County has removed 29 derelict vessels from local waterways since 2023, spending about $230,000 on the effort, with approximately $223,000 reimbursed through state grants.

But identifying a vessel as derelict and getting approval to remove it can be a lengthy process, according to Melissa Meisenberg with the county's Natural Resources Division.

“It needs to be wrecked. It needs to be junked or substantially dismantled. Many people see a vessel that doesn't look like it's in great condition and think that it's derelict, but that does not mean that it is derelict,” she said.

Even after a vessel is identified as derelict, getting it removed can take time. The process involves an investigation by law enforcement, typically the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and gives the boat's owner an opportunity to go through due process.

“It is a lengthy process. And while law enforcement, generally it's FWC law enforcement, determines if the vessel is derelict, they put a sticker on it and it starts a 21-day clock. The investigative process goes beyond 21 days because the owner is a lot of due process,” Meisenberg said. “And so that can mean a lot of delays in getting a boat approved through FWC for us to be able to remove it.”

To help move removals along, the county maintains contracts with its own vessel-removal companies. Funding from FWC grants helps cover the expense and gives the county another option when a vessel is cleared for removal.

“This is very important because we do have several contractors under continuing contract, which allows us to be able to move a little bit faster than FWC. So if they choose to hold a vessel back, they have to go out to bid. If they release it to us, we can go ahead and move forward with the grant and hire our contractor to remove that vessel at a faster pace,” she said.

Of the 29 vessels removed, 27 were covered by derelict vessel grants, including rapid removal and bulk derelict vessel grants.

“27 of those have been under the derelict vessel grants, whether a rapid removal grant or the bulk derelict vessel grant, which means we have received 100% reimbursement for those particular vessels,” Meisenberg said.

Some vessels required immediate removal and did not qualify for reimbursement.

The county has authorized the Natural Resources Department to apply for additional grants in 2027. Meisenberg said the department will continue coordinating with its local FWC officer to track investigations and identify vessels that may need to be removed.

“We meet regularly with him to discuss where he is in the investigative process and to keep the pace moving on those boats so that we can keep up with what's happening and be on top of removal,” she said.