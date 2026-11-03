Polls open across Treasure Coast as flooding prompts polling location changes

TREASURE COAST — Polls are now open across the Treasure Coast for the November 3 general election and will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Flooding and road access issues have prompted temporary polling location changes in St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Voters affected by the changes should report to their temporary polling locations. Election officials are encouraging voters to verify their assigned polling place before heading out to vote.

St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker announced temporary polling location changes for several precincts due to inclement weather and flooding that has affected road access to certain polling locations.

The following precincts have been relocated:

Precinct 12: Voters who normally cast ballots at the Fort Pierce Masonic Lodge will instead vote at Precinct 25, Days Inn Midtown, 3224 S. U.S. Highway 1, Fort Pierce, 34982.

Precincts 49 and 71: Voters who normally cast ballots at Oak Hammock K-8 School will instead vote at Precinct 45, Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd., Port St. Lucie, 34984. Access the community center from Airoso Boulevard.

Precinct 51: Voters who normally cast ballots at Disabled American Veterans Hall will instead vote at Precinct 45, Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd., Port St. Lucie, 34984. Access the community center from Airoso Boulevard.

Precincts 67 and 86: Voters who normally cast ballots at St. Lucie West Centennial High School will instead vote at the MIDFlorida Credit Union Event Center, 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie.

Precinct 92: Voters who normally cast ballots at The Brennity at Tradition will instead vote at Tradition Town Hall, 10799 SW Civic Lane, Port St. Lucie, 34987.

Precincts 85 and 95: Voters who normally cast ballots at Indian River State College's Veterans Center of Excellence will instead vote at the MIDFlorida Credit Union Event Center, 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie.

Precincts 6 and 28: Voters who normally cast ballots at Renaissance Business Park, formerly Orange Blossom Business Center, will instead vote at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce, 34982.

Martin County

Martin County officials announced that Precinct 2 has been relocated because of flooding.

Voters who normally cast ballots at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1875 NW Britt Road, Stuart, 34994, should instead report to the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office, 135 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Stuart, 34994.

Signage will be posted at the affected polling location to direct voters to the new site. The county encourages voters to verify their assigned polling place before heading to the polls.

Indian River County

Indian River County has announced an additional polling location change due to ongoing flooding.

Voters assigned to Precinct 26, previously located at Morning Star Church, 698 Timber Ridge Trail SW, Vero Beach, 32962, will instead vote at the Intergenerational Recreation Center, Room 112, 1590 9th St. SW, Vero Beach, 32962.

The relocation follows an earlier change affecting Precinct 7 in Sebastian. Those voters have been redirected from Sebastian Church of God to Sebastian Elks Lodge No. 2714.

Okeechobee County

Due to increasing flood conditions at Fort Drum Community Church, voters assigned to Precinct 10 will instead vote at High Point Church, 4550 N. Highway 441.

What voters are deciding

The general election includes county commission races, school board contests, municipal elections and local ballot measures.

Indian River County

County Commission District 2: Robert D. Hardingham, Jennifer A. Pippin and Nicole Paradiso.

County Commission District 4: Marc Jaffe and Deryl Byron Loar.

Mosquito Control District Seat 2: Anna J. Kirkland and Craig E. MacCoy.

Martin County

School Board District 1: Christia Li Roberts and Cherie White.

School Board District 4: Anthony Anderson and Amy Pritchett.

Ocean Breeze mayor: George Ciaschi and Karen Ostrand.

Sewall's Point Commission: Vinny Barile, David Kurtman and John Tompeck.

Stuart voters will also decide two referendums.

One would require voter approval before the city can sell, convey or lease city-owned property containing recreational ballfields for more than one year, including renewal options.

The other would rescind a 2011 referendum requirement concerning the lease of an undeveloped commercial parcel intended to fund maintenance of Haney Creek Preserve, allowing the property to be converted to conservation and added to the preserve.

St. Lucie County

County Commission District 2: Larry Leet and Rolin Dorsainvil.

County Commission District 4: Jean Eddy Leroy, Jamie Lee Fowler and Nicholas Burgos.

Port St. Lucie mayor: Steven Giordano and Shannon Martin.

Port St. Lucie City Council District 1: Indony Jean Baptiste and Rick Meltzer.

Port St. Lucie voters are also being asked to weigh in on a survey regarding twice-weekly trash pickup.

Voters should verify their assigned polling location before heading out to vote. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.