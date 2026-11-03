St. Lucie County opens shelters for residents displaced by flooding

St. Lucie County opened temporary shelters Tuesday for residents whose homes have been affected by flooding as water continues moving from west to east across the county.

A general population shelter opened at 11 a.m. at Northport K-8 School, 250 NW Floresta Drive in Port St. Lucie.

A special medical needs shelter is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Residents heading to a shelter are encouraged to bring pillows, blankets and linens for themselves and any caregivers, along with a three-day supply of nonperishable food and one gallon of water per person for each day.

Those with medical needs should bring their medications in prescription bottles, medical supplies and equipment, including oxygen concentrators or portable oxygen tanks.

Other recommended items include important documents, eyeglasses, toiletries, clothing, a flashlight and quiet activities such as books or playing cards.