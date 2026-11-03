Treasure Coast schools announce differing plans amid continued flooding

Treasure Coast school districts are taking different approaches to reopening as flooding continues to affect roads and travel across the region.

The School District of Indian River County said all public schools and district locations will remain closed Wednesday, Nov. 4. The district said its buildings are operational, but 31 roads were reported closed and conditions remain unsafe for school buses. Officials hope to reopen Thursday.

St. Lucie Public Schools also will be closed Wednesday and expects to reopen Thursday, Superintendent Jon R. Prince said. The district said it made the decision with local law enforcement and in consultation with the Emergency Operations Center and National Weather Service.

Martin County schools and district offices, meanwhile, are scheduled to reopen Wednesday. The district said students who cannot attend or arrive on time because of weather-related conditions may have their absences or tardies excused with parent or guardian notification. Bus delays are expected, and activity buses will not run Wednesday.

Okeechobee County schools also will reopen Wednesday. The district thanked families and the community for their patience as crews and administrators prepared school buildings and bus stops for students’ return.

Indian River State College campuses will remain closed through 8 a.m. Thursday because of continued flooding. The Clark Advanced Learning Center and Indian Town High School will remain open, and staff at those charter schools should report to their respective campuses.

Districts are urging families and employees to consider conditions where they live and travel, and to watch for official updates.