Brian Mast wins reelection in Florida’s 21st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Brian Mast has won reelection in Florida’s 21st Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger James Martin and independent candidate Alexander Cooke.

The victory secures Mast a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. A military veteran, Mast has continued a career in public service, including work in counterterrorism with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

During his time in Congress, Mast has focused on water quality, particularly Lake Okeechobee discharges and harmful algae blooms. His other priorities have included national defense, veterans' issues and fiscal responsibility.

Mast received 54% of the vote, while Martin finished second with 45%. Cooke finished with a little over one percent of the vote.

Martin, also a military veteran, centered his campaign on addressing the cost of living, protecting clean water and increasing government transparency.