Byron Donalds wins Florida governor’s race, becomes state’s first Black governor

Republican Byron Donalds has defeated Democrat David Jolly to become Florida’s first Black governor, securing 50% of the vote to Jolly’s 48%.

Donalds received early support from President Donald Trump, who endorsed him in February 2025. He also received the endorsement of outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis, pledging to continue the governor’s legacy.

Donalds has represented Florida’s 19th Congressional District in the U.S. House since 2021. His campaign focused heavily on affordability, a central issue in elections across the country this year.

In an interview with WQCS last month, Donalds outlined his priorities for the state, emphasizing the need to address rising costs while maintaining economic growth.

“A lot of things have gone very well in Florida, but it's gotten more unaffordable for a lot of families. We want to lower insurance premiums in our state 20%. We want to make sure that our economy can continue to grow and thrive with high-paying jobs for the people of our state,” he said.

Donalds also discussed his vision for Florida’s children and the role of government in serving residents.

“We want to make sure that children can achieve the Florida dream. And last but certainly not least, we want to make sure our government is accountable to all people here in Florida.”

Donalds raised more than $170 million during his campaign and held numerous public events leading up to Election Day.

Jolly, a former Republican who later became a Democrat, raised $27 million during his campaign.

Donalds’ victory marks the fifth consecutive Republican elected governor in Florida.