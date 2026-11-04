Flooding keeps Treasure Coast schools closed as roads reopen and shelters expand

Flooding continues to disrupt life across the Treasure Coast, with officials monitoring road conditions, opening shelters and working to restore normal operations following days of heavy rainfall.

Schools in Indian River and St. Lucie counties will remain closed Thursday, Nov. 5, as officials assess flooding and road safety.

The School District of Indian River County said numerous major roads remain closed, making it difficult to ensure safe travel for students. St. Lucie Public Schools cited flooded bus stops and high water throughout parts of the county. The district expects schools to reopen Friday, Nov. 6, but urged families to check for updates.

In Port St. Lucie, several roads have reopened, including California Boulevard and Savona Boulevard between Cycle Street and Parma Avenue. However, numerous other roadways remain closed because of flooding.

City officials are urging drivers to avoid standing water and follow posted detours and barricades. Residents are reminded not to drive through flooded roads, as water can be deeper than it appears and may sweep away vehicles.

City Hall and most Port St. Lucie parks and recreation facilities reopened Wednesday. Athletic fields and several outdoor facilities remain closed while crews evaluate conditions and clear debris.

The city is also asking residents to report flooding in their homes. Those facing an immediate emergency should call 911, while residents whose homes have sustained flood damage can report it through 1PSL at 772-871-1775. Reporting damage helps the city document the extent of flooding and supports potential requests for disaster assistance.

St. Lucie County has also opened temporary shelters for residents displaced by flooding. The general population shelter at Northport K-8 School is being relocated to the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce. The special medical needs shelter is moving from the Fenn Center to the Florida Department of Health’s St. Lucie office in Port St. Lucie.

County officials said historic rainfall and high tides have slowed the drainage of floodwaters, despite efforts to open water control structures. Public safety officials warn that water levels could take several days to recede.

St. Lucie County still has dozens of road closures, according to a County Dashboard, but more are continuing to reopen.

In Indian River County, several roads and neighborhoods remain closed, including portions of 66th Avenue, 74th Avenue and Jungle Trail. Some roads and communities have reopened, though standing water remains in certain areas.

Martin County also reported multiple road closures due to flooding, including sections of Acacia Trail, Pinecrest Lakes Boulevard and Jensen Beach Boulevard.

Meanwhile, Okeechobee County is opening a shelter for residents needing general or special medical assistance. The shelter will open at 1 p.m. at the Okeechobee County Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98.

Residents seeking shelter are encouraged to bring medications, food, water, hygiene items and necessary medical equipment. Pets will be housed separately from their owners, and residents should bring carriers or crates, leashes, food and medications for their animals.

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital has resumed normal operations at all locations, including outpatient facilities in Sebastian and Vero Beach. Patients with upcoming appointments should plan to arrive as scheduled.

Officials across the region continue to urge residents to avoid flooded roads, follow local updates and use caution as recovery efforts continue.