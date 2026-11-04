Former Port St. Lucie city council members clinches election for Florida House

Republican Anthony Bonna, a former Port St. Lucie City Council member, has won the race for Florida House District 85, defeating Democrat Wayne Richter in a closely contested election.

Bonna received 50% of the vote, compared with Richter’s 49%. Third-party candidate Amr Metwally received less than 1%.

Bonna will serve a two-year term representing parts of southern St. Lucie and Martin counties, including portions of Port St. Lucie, Hutchinson Island and Palm City.

Following the victory, Bonna said he was eager to begin working on issues affecting residents across the Treasure Coast.

“We're so grateful, so excited. This was a very hard-fought victory. We worked tirelessly. We had lots of people in the community supporting, and I'm grateful to every single one of them. I'm feeling ready to get to work. We've got a lot of things that we're looking forward to getting done, whether it's on homeowners insurance, whether it's on delivering for our infrastructure here on the Treasure Coast,” he said.

Bonna also emphasized his commitment to remaining accessible to constituents and helping them navigate state government.

“I wanna be the representative for everyone. If you need my office, if you need help navigating government, I promise reach out anytime. My cell phone, 772-237-0984. I give that to everyone because I really am in this position to help people,” he said.

Bonna’s priorities include affordability and public safety, along with addressing homeowners insurance costs and infrastructure needs.