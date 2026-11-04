Indian River County voters decide state, county and municipal races

Indian River County voters went to the polls Nov. 3 to decide several local races and ballot measures, including contests for the state Legislature, County Commission and city councils.

Republican incumbent Robert Brackett defeated challenger Jordyn Balderas in the race for Florida House District 34, receiving 63% of the vote to Balderas’ 37%.

First elected in 2022, Brackett represents all of Indian River County and parts of southern Brevard County.

In the race for U.S. House District 9, Democratic incumbent Darren Soto narrowly defeated Republican challenger Dan Green, receiving 50.2% of the vote to Green’s 49.8%.

The election marked the first time Indian River County was included in the district following redistricting. The new district includes all of Highlands, Indian River, Okeechobee and Glades counties, most of Osceola County, and portions of Orange and Polk counties.

In the County Commission District 2 race, Republican Jennifer Pippin defeated Democrat Robert Hardingham, receiving 60% of the vote to Hardingham’s 40%. Pippin, the former president of the local Moms for Liberty chapter, will replace longtime Commissioner Joseph Flescher, who did not seek reelection. The district covers parts of Sebastian and Gifford.

Republican incumbent Deryl Loar also retained his District 4 seat, defeating Democrat Marc Jaffe with 63% of the vote to Jaffe’s 37%. Loar, a former Indian River County sheriff, has served on the commission since 2022. District 4 includes unincorporated areas of southern Indian River County.

In Vero Beach, voters elected three City Council members: incumbents Aaron Vos and Linda Moore, along with former council member Tracey Zurdens. Vos received 18% of the vote, while Moore and Zurdens each received 14%.

Five other candidates ran for the three seats: Brian Heady, Davis Benedict, Jay Kramer, Robert MacCallum and John O’Connor.

In Sebastian, incumbent Sherrie Matthews won reelection to the City Council with 32% of the vote. Newcomer Deborah Shellenberger received 22% and will join the council, replacing former Councilman Ed Dodd, who did not seek reelection.

Sebastian voters also approved two of three referendums.

One measure increased the residency requirement for City Council candidates from one year to two years and required continuous residency and physical presence in the city for at least 270 days annually. It passed with 90% approval.

Another measure allowing the governor to suspend, remove and reinstate council members, as well as revoke suspensions, passed with 85% support.

Voters rejected a proposal to increase monthly compensation for city officials. The measure would have raised the mayor’s pay from $450 to $740 and the vice mayor’s and council members’ pay from $300 to $600, with regular adjustments based on the cost of living. It failed with 57% of voters opposing it.

In Fellsmere, voters elected three City Council members. Incumbent Shayla Macias won reelection with 33% of the vote, while newcomers Javi Murillo and Jose Zamarripa received 24% and 22%, respectively.

Incumbent Fernando Herrera was not reelected, receiving 21% of the vote.