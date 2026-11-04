Martin County voters decide school board, municipal races and local referendums

Martin County voters settled several local races Tuesday, including school board contests, municipal leadership positions and two measures affecting city-owned property in Stuart.

In the Martin County School Board District 4 race, Anthony Anderson defeated incumbent Amy Pritchett, earning 56% of the vote to Pritchett’s 44%.

The contest marked a rematch between the two candidates. Pritchett defeated Anderson in 2022 after he served one term on the board.

Incumbent Christia Li Roberts also secured reelection, retaining her District 1 school board seat with 60% of the vote. Challenger Cherie White received 40%.

In Ocean Breeze, George Ciaschi defeated incumbent Mayor Karen M. Ostrand, winning 70% of the vote to Ostrand’s 30%. Ostrand was first elected in 2016.

Sewall’s Point voters selected two new commissioners from a field of three candidates. Vinny Barile and David Kurzman each received 33% of the vote, narrowly finishing ahead of John Tompeck, who received 32%.

Meanwhile, Stuart voters overwhelmingly approved two ballot measures concerning city-owned property and recreational spaces.

One referendum rescinded a 2011 measure requiring the city to lease a 1.97-acre parcel along U.S. 1, adjacent to Haney Creek Preserve, for commercial use to generate revenue for the preserve. Under the newly approved measure, the property can instead be designated as green space and incorporated into the preserve. The referendum passed with 75% voter approval.

The second measure amended the Stuart City Charter to require voter approval through a referendum before the city can sell or enter into a long-term lease exceeding one year for municipally owned recreational ballfields, including Guy Davis and Sailfish fields. The amendment passed with 85% approval.

The Haney Creek referendum had drawn discussion during previous Stuart City Commission meetings. Commissioner Campbell Rich expressed concerns about eliminating the potential revenue from leasing the property, particularly in light of anticipated property tax changes under Amendment 3.