Steven Giordano defeats incumbent Shannon Martin for Port St. Lucie mayor

Steven Giordano has been elected mayor of Port St. Lucie, defeating incumbent Shannon Martin, according to unofficial final results from the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections.

Giordano received 51% of the vote, compared with Martin’s 48%, ending Martin’s tenure after more than a decade in city government.

Giordano has a background in public service, having worked with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and at a nuclear power plant. His campaign focused on responsible spending, affordability, infrastructure and managing the city’s growth.

He also campaigned on revitalizing Port St. Lucie with a downtown that would offer more opportunities for residents and families.

In an interview with WQCS last month, Giordano described his vision for a city with more places for residents to gather and enjoy their community.

“We have a lot of restaurants here. There's nothing really, you know, to do in Port St. Lucie. There's no real downtown. We need a downtown for adults. We need a museum. We need a youth trade school for our kids. We need an aquarium for our families. We need a water park for our families,” he said.

Giordano also emphasized the importance of preserving the city’s character while making it a safer and more enjoyable place to live.

“So, man, this is legendary, man. I want to keep it here. I want to keep it homey. I want to have that homey feel. I want to let the people know that Steven Giordano is genuinely here to help them any way that we can and make sure that the city's safe. We're going to have fun, and we're going to live our best lives here in Port St. Lucie, and this is legendary, man. I'm very excited for the future,” he said.

Development and traffic were also prominent issues in the mayoral race, as Port St. Lucie continues to grapple with growth and its effects on residents.

Several proposed developments have drawn controversy in the past year, including a proposed soccer stadium at Walton & One on U.S. 1 and Walton Road.

Giordano’s victory marks his first time holding elected office. He previously ran for St. Lucie County sheriff in 2024, losing to incumbent Sheriff Richard del Toro.

Martin, who was first elected to the City Council in 2010, had served in city government for more than a decade before her defeat.