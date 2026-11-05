Indian River County asks residents to report flood damage after heavy rainfall

Indian River County is asking residents and business owners to report property damage caused by recent heavy rainfall and flooding as recovery efforts begin.

Damage assessment teams began surveying residential areas Thursday, Nov. 5, to document impacts and identify recovery needs.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Melbourne show rainfall totals ranging from 13 to 16 inches across the county.

“We are asking residents and businesses to use the link provided to assist us in documenting the impacts of this event,” said Ryan Lloyd, deputy director and chief of emergency management.

Residents can submit damage reports through the county's online reporting portal.

The form asks for the property address, a description of the damage and contact information. Residents also can upload photographs, but should do so only when it is safe.

County officials are reminding residents to avoid flooded roads and obey posted barricades.