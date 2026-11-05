Port St. Lucie Veterans Day ceremony set for Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park

Port St. Lucie will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who served in the U.S. armed forces.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the park, 2100 SE Veterans Memorial Parkway, and is free and open to the public.

The program will include remarks from Vincent E. LaValle Jr., a retired U.S. Air Force major sergeant and benefits advocate for the Florida Department of the Disabled American Veterans.

The Port St. Lucie Community Band will perform a musical tribute, and John Ramos will lead the national anthem. The ceremony also will include a rifle salute by the Marine Corps League Jack Ivy Detachment 666, a flyover coordinated with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the playing of "Taps."

Residents and visitors are encouraged to arrive early because seating is limited. Attendees may bring chairs.