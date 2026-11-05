St. Lucie County road closures linger as floodwaters fail to recede

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — Some roads in St. Lucie County remain closed after flooding earlier this week, and county officials say they can’t yet say when they will reopen or what repairs will be needed.

“We are still experiencing some isolated road closures due to the flooding that occurred earlier in the week,” said Erick Gill, St. Lucie County’s Communications Director.

The county and the City of Port St. Lucie are each maintaining interactive maps of current closures, updated as conditions change.

St. Lucie Public Schools remain closed. Gill said the concern is whether buses can run their routes safely with so many closures.

“The concern was getting buses out on the road and being able to make their normal routes and bus stops,” Gill said.

Gill said public works crews can’t assess damage until the water goes down. Culverts, bridges and canals can’t be checked for structural damage or erosion while they’re submerged.

“We can’t do that until the water levels slow down and unfortunately we don’t know when the water is going to recede,” Gill said.

Heavy rain fell for several days before and king tides added to the problem. Counties, cities and water management districts opened flood control structures earlier in the week, but Gill said the water has little room to go.

He compared the situation to a traffic jam.

“If you think about a car on a one-lane road and if that first car stalls and there’s 10 cars backed up behind it, the 11th car can’t move until those first 10 cars go and water works the same way,” Gill said.

Canals and swales in the county are designed to drain west to east into the Indian River Lagoon. With the lagoon already full, he said, the water can’t move out.

“If the Indian River Lagoon is backed up, then that’s going to push everything else backed up,” Gill said.

Gill said residents who don’t need to travel should stay home. He also repeated the county’s warning about driving through standing water.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” Gill said.

He also warned against using floodwaters for recreation, including kayaking, paddleboarding or riding jet skis.

“It’s not safe. There’s wildlife. You don’t know what’s underneath that water,” Gill said.

He added that floodwater can carry fecal matter and bacteria.

St. Lucie County residents who are stranded at home due to flood waters can call 772-460-4375 to be picked up and taken to a shelter. Bring only what you need. You will be responsible for finding your own way back to your home.

Residents can check the county’s website or the City of Port St. Lucie’s website for the latest road closures. Okeechobee, Martin and Indian River counties have posted additional information on the flooding as well.