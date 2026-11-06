Fort Pierce police, sheriff's office target alleged 23rd Street Gang in 18-month investigation

FORT PIERCE — An 18-month investigation into alleged organized gang activity in northwest Fort Pierce has resulted in 22 arrests, the seizure of firearms and illegal drugs, and the identification of individuals investigators say are connected to nearly 100 shootings over the past decade.

The investigation, called Operation Scoreboard, targeted the 23rd Street Gang, an alleged criminal organization that authorities say was involved in drug trafficking, fraud and violent confrontations with rival groups across St. Lucie County.

Fort Pierce Police Chief David Smith said investigators reviewed a decade of criminal activity and identified connections between individuals associated with the gang and nearly 100 shootings. Investigators also discovered that alleged gang members maintained a scoreboard tracking shootings and homicides, giving the operation its name.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Fort Pierce Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit under Florida's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities seized 18 firearms, 20 pounds of marijuana, 532 grams of cocaine and 2 grams of MDPV.

On Nov. 4, authorities executed five search warrants at four homes in Fort Pierce and one home in Port St. Lucie. The operation involved tactical teams from the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The searches resulted in the seizure of seven firearms, approximately one pound of marijuana, 15 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA and $18,474 in cash.

Smith said the operation resulted in 11 RICO-related arrests, with two suspects still outstanding, as well as four additional arrests on probable cause.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said the investigation represents an unprecedented level of cooperation between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

"There's no egos involved. We're all here for one thing, which is to make an impact in this community in the best way possible and make St. Lucie County the safest county in the state of Florida," Del Toro said.

Del Toro said the alleged gang's activity had left residents in northwest Fort Pierce afraid to provide information to law enforcement.

He described the operation as potentially having a generational impact on the community, adding that more enforcement operations are expected.

"This is just a new day here in St. Lucie County," Del Toro said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Assistant Special Agent Daniel Warren also credited the collaboration between agencies, saying the investigation demonstrates how coordinated law enforcement efforts can dismantle criminal organizations.

Warren said a state program created in 2023 has allocated $40 million toward investigations targeting criminal organizations. He said those efforts have contributed to thousands of arrests and the seizure of drugs, firearms and illicit cash across Florida.

Del Toro said building the case required extensive work to connect years of historical criminal activity and ensure prosecutors could pursue charges successfully.

He credited the 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office for helping investigators develop the case, noting the high legal standard required to secure a conviction.

Smith said the investigation is not over, and authorities remain committed to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for violent crime in the area.

"We will not tolerate organized criminal activity that threatens the safety of our residents," Smith said.