District 9 lead Darren Soto talks on what comes next

Incumbent Democrat Darren Soto is leading Republican challenger Dan Green in the race for Florida's 9th Congressional District, with more than 99% of votes tallied.

Soto holds a 0.6-percentage-point lead, putting him above Florida's threshold for an automatic recount. The Associated Press had not called the race as of publication.

The Nov. 3 election was the first under the newly redrawn district boundaries. Once centered primarily in Central Florida, District 9 now includes four additional counties, with portions of St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties among the areas added. The new district also leans Republican.

Soto said he intends to prioritize environmental restoration and infrastructure improvements in the newly added coastal communities, building on previous federal funding efforts.

"First, we are going to continue the work to restore the Indian River Lagoon. I was proud to bring $9.4 million initially from the bipartisan infrastructure law to kickstart that restoration. The state used a lot of the American Rescue Plan we brought to the state for more of the restoration after that, and we're going to be focused on continuing that work, upgrading water systems and infrastructure for the canals and septic sewer and other reforms that we're going to need funding for," he said.

Beyond environmental concerns, Soto said conversations with residents have highlighted the need to expand economic opportunities, particularly for younger families.

"I heard from a lot of young families about the need for more jobs in a lot of these areas, and then we may even work on a Brightline stop for Vero Beach," he said.

Soto also addressed the redistricting process, expressing frustration with how the new boundaries were drawn while acknowledging the challenge of representing a larger and more geographically diverse district.

"We were sliced up by the legislature like we were nothing," he said. "I have a long history of bringing billions of dollars back for jobs, infrastructure, conservation, and affordable housing. But it means we'll split time in what's really three different regions, Central Florida, the Heartland, and the coast, and we'll have various different regional priorities based upon what we heard from voters there."

As the district expands, Soto said his office plans to establish additional opportunities for residents to connect with his staff without traveling to Central Florida.

"We'll also be opening up new offices in Vero Beach and Lake Placid to start, with office hours, I expect, in all seven counties," he said.

Soto said he looks forward to entering a Democratic majority in the U.S. House and getting to work.

WQCS reached out to Green for comment but did not receive a response before the deadline.