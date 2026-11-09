Pinewood Elementary teacher named 2026-27 Martin County Teacher of the Year

MARTIN COUNTY — Richard Acosta, a science teacher at Pinewood Elementary School, has been named the Martin County School District’s 2026-27 Teacher of the Year.

Acosta was selected from 24 educators representing schools throughout the district. The announcement was made Nov. 6 during the Education Foundation of Martin County’s annual Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie.

Acosta has worked in education since 1991 and joined the Martin County School District in 2019. He currently teaches science as part of Pinewood Elementary’s Related Arts program, using hands-on instruction and scientific inquiry to connect classroom lessons with real-world applications.

At Pinewood, Acosta has helped lead schoolwide science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics initiatives and chaired the school’s STEAM School Improvement Team. He also secured two Martin County Education Foundation grants to fund science projects.

In partnership with Friends of the Everglades and Inwater Research Group, Acosta developed a Birds of the Everglades curriculum scheduled to be piloted at Pinewood in fall 2026.

His work has contributed to a 12-percentage-point increase in fifth-grade science proficiency, according to the district.

“Mr. Acosta exemplifies what it means to be a passionate educator. His love for teaching is evident in every learning experience he creates,” former Principal Susanna Deutsch said. “His ability to make complex concepts accessible, engaging and meaningful has fostered authentic excitement for learning, with students eagerly sharing their discoveries and newfound knowledge throughout the school.”

Superintendent Michael Maine congratulated Acosta and the district’s other school-level honorees.

“The Teacher of the Year celebration is a special tradition that allows us to pause and celebrate the educators who give so much to their students, colleagues and school communities,” Maine said. “We are incredibly proud of all of our school-level honorees and especially proud to recognize Richard Acosta as the 2026-27 Martin County Teacher of the Year. Thank you to the Education Foundation of Martin County and our sponsors for helping make this evening such a meaningful celebration of our teachers.”

Kelley Decowski, president of the Education Foundation of Martin County, also recognized the work of the district’s educators.

“On behalf of the Education Foundation of Martin County, I am thrilled to congratulate Richard Acosta on being named the 2026-27 Martin County Teacher of the Year,” Decowski said. “We are fortunate to have so many exceptional educators who inspire and empower students every day. Selecting just one to represent Martin County's public schools is no easy task. Mr. Acosta exemplifies the passion and dedication that make our teachers so extraordinary.”

The awards celebration also recognized educators in the elementary, middle and high school categories.

Miriam Hernandez of Indiantown Middle School was named Middle School Teacher of the Year, an award sponsored by the Education Foundation of Martin County. Hernandez teaches intensive reading and has worked for the district since 2006. She began as a paraprofessional before becoming a teacher in 2012 and joined Indiantown Middle School in 2018.

“In every role, she has approached her work with professionalism, compassion, and an unwavering belief that every student is capable of growth and success,” Assistant Principal Kellie Siters said. “She meets students where they are, builds meaningful relationships with them, and works tirelessly to ensure they receive the support they need to thrive both academically and personally.”

Marc Turull of South Fork High School received the High School Teacher of the Year award. An educator since 2007, Turull has taught at South Fork since 2011, where he teaches International Baccalaureate physics and chemistry.

Beyond the classroom, he works with the school's Engineering Club, First Priority Club and Architecture, Construction and Engineering Mentorship Program. He also organizes annual STEM experiences that connect students with local opportunities and careers.

“Marc is widely admired for his ability to foster a positive, inclusive, and engaging learning environment,” Principal Jaime Thompson said. “He believes that every student can achieve at high levels when provided with meaningful, challenging, and supportive instruction–and he brings that belief to life daily in his classroom.”

The Elementary Teacher of the Year award went to Acosta.

Felix A. Williams Elementary School received the Spirit Award. The annual award recognizes the school displaying the most spirit during the celebration. The winning school retains the title for the remainder of the school year.